Wizards vs. Bucks Preview: Winless Month Incoming?
The Washington Wizards hope to snap their 13-game losing streak when they face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at Fiserv Forum.
It won't be easy for the Wizards to accomplish that feat, especially considering the fact that the Bucks are one of the hottest teams in the league at the moment. Milwaukee owns the second-longest winning streak in the league at five games while Washington has the longest losing streak.
The Wizards have yet to win a game in the month of November, and the game against the Bucks is the last chance they will have to grab a victory before the calendar turns to December.
To make matters worse for the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma is out with a rib injury that he suffered in the team's last game on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. With Kuzma out, the Wizards will rely on some of their younger players to pick up ths slack.
The Bucks played their last game without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was dealing with a knee injury. However, the former Finals MVP was listed as probable on the team's injury report prior to the game.
The games are played for a reason, but a Wizards win over the Bucks would mark arguably the biggest upset in any contest during the season thus far.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. Bucks Information
- Date, Location: Saturday, November 30 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Bucks Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - ribs)
- C Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - knee)
Milwaukee Bucks
- PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (PROBABLE - knee)
- SF Khris Middleton (OUT - ankle)
- SF MarJon Beauchamp (PROBABLE - hamstring)
Wizards vs. Bucks Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Malcolm Brogdon
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyshawn George
- C Alex Sarr
Milwaukee Bucks
- PG Damian Lillard
- SG Andre Jackson Jr.
- SF Taurean Prince
- PF Pascal Siakam
- C Brook Lopez
