Wizards Can Play Spoiler vs. Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Washington Wizards are shaking off their loss against the Milwaukee Bucks as they travel to the happiest place on Earth to take on the division rival Orlando Magic.
This is the second meeting between the two teams this season after the Magic beat the Wizards convincingly on Nov. 10. However, Orlando hasn't looked as good as it did a year ago when it moved all the way up to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Magic have struggled mightily with injuries as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have all missed significant time. Suggs is expected to sit once again for the Magic as he deals with a quad injury.
The Magic have also played a good chunk of the season without former Wizards center Moe Wagner, who tore his ACL back in December.
The Magic lost their last game by one point to the Memphis Grizzlies, where the team surrendered a 19-point lead in the second half. This makes them very vulnerable, which opens the door for a Wizards team hungry for a win.
The Wizards looked strong in their first game after the All-Star break. Even though they came up short against the Bucks, there were a lot of things to like from Washington, especially from Alex Sarr, who scored a team-high 22 points.
Sarr will have a physical matchup against the Magic's bigs, including Banchero, Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze. If the Wizards can find a way to compete down low in the paint, they should have a shot to upset the Magic in their own building.
The Wizards and Magic are set to tip off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!