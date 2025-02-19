Inside The Wizards

Wizards Could Be on Wrong Side of NBA History

The Washington Wizards have been struggling mightily this season.

Feb 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) strips the ball from Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have won just nine of their 54 games so far this season, ranking at the bottom of the league's standings by 3.5 games over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wizards continue to find themselves with the short end of the stick, and that has become part of the gig for Washington.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann points out a statistic that the Wizards are on pace to accomplish that very few have ever achieved in NBA history — for all the wrong reasons.

"The Wizards have been outscored by 13.4 points per game, what would be the third worst point differential for any team in NBA history," Schuhmann writes.

"They’re in position to be the first team in the 29 seasons for which we have play-by-play data to rank in the bottom 10 in each of the four factors on offense and in each of the four factors on defense. Only three other teams in that span – the last being the 2008-09 Clippers – ranked in the bottom 10 in seven of the eight."

The "four factors" Schuhmann is referring to are shooting, turnovers, rebounding and free throws, all of which are critical to win games in the NBA. With Washington's placement at the bottom of the league in all of those categories, it shouldn't be a surprise that the team is struggling as much as it is."

The Wizards will have the second half of the season to try and get out of the gutter in all of those categories, but considering the fact that the team will give its young core more of those minutes, it isn't likely to see Washington move much further beyond where they are as they get back into the groove with the season's second half.

