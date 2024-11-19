Wizards Missed Bilal Coulibaly in Knicks Game
The Washington Wizards could have used Bilal Coulibaly in their 134-106 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night inside Madison Square Garden.
Coulibaly, 20, was a game-time decision after getting hit in the face with an elbow in Sunday night's loss at home against the Detroit Pistons. However, the Wizards ruled him out with a "post traumatic headache."
Per The Athletic's Josh Robbins: "A headache doesn't necessarily mean he's suffered a concussion. Anyone who is diagnosed with a concussion must enter the NBA's post-concussion protocol."
Not having Coulibaly didn't necessarily change the outcome against the Knicks, but it may have made the game a little closer.
So far this season, Coulibaly is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Wizards, which is a massive step up to where he was a year ago. He's proven to be one of the best players for the Wizards so far this season, and the team is making a concerted effort to build around him.
The game against the Knicks marked the first time Coulibaly was on the sidelines all season long, and there's hope that his headache will go away before the team's next game on Friday against the Boston Celtics.
The Wizards have been losing constantly, having dropped all nine of their games in the month of November. The only saving grace for the season would be the development of young players like Coulibaly. However, if Coulibaly isn't getting any run, then it lessens the impact of the season for the Wizards, so getting the second-year Frenchman back on the floor as soon as possible is the ideal situation for Washington.
The Wizards will update Coulibaly's status throughout the week as the team will be able to return to the nation's capital and get a few practices in before their next NBA Cup game against the Celtics on Friday.
