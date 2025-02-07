Inside The Wizards

Wizards Take Advantage With Busy Trade Deadline

The Washington Wizards made four shrewd moves before the trade deadline.

Feb 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) puts up a shot against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards and the other 29 teams in the league have moved past the NBA Trade Deadline, but few were busier than the squad from the nation's capital.

General manager Will Dawkins had the Wizards involved in four separate trades, getting the team in a better spot than it was before on each deal.

Here's a quick recap of all the deals the Wizards made:

Wizards acquire Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The biggest deal of the bunch was the first, where the Wizards said goodbye to Kyle Kuzma while bringing on Khris Middleton and 2024 No. 23 overall pick AJ Johnson.

Johnson is the key piece of the deal while Middleton was the poor contract that had to match with Kuzma. Middleton will have value, but the Wizards likely will shop him this offseason.

Baldwin was traded by the Bucks to the San Antonio Spurs in a later deal.

Kings get Jonas Valanciunas for Sidy Cissoko, two second-round picks

After a lot of speculation, Valanciunas ultimately was traded for second-year pro Sidy Cissoko and a pair of second-round picks.

The Wizards waived Cissoko shortly after, meaning the team got off of Valanciunas' contract and picked up a pair of seconds in the process.

Wizards get first-round pick from 76ers

The Wizards acquired Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick from the Sixers for two-way player Jared Butler and four second-round picks.

Now, the Wizards have a pair of first-round picks in next year's draft.

Wizards beat buzzer, swap three players out with Kings, Grizzlies

Minutes before the deadline came, the Wizards struck a final deal between the Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.

Here's the deal:

Wizards get: 2025 first-round pick, Marcus Smart (from Grizzlies), Alex Len, Colby Jones (from Kings)

Kings get: Jake LaRavia

Grizzlies get: Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis

The Wizards will likely only keep Jones, while waiving Len and Smart. This will give the Wizards an additional pair of roster spots to work with on the buyout market that can be used to sign players in the G League to 10-day contracts.

