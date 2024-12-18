Inside The Wizards

Trade Rumors Link Wizards to Franchise Icon's Son

The Washington Wizards could continue a family legacy with a trade.

November 13, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) dribbles the basketball against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards should be looking for fliers that they can take on young players who are not getting sufficient playing time in their current spot.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that one of those players who fits the bill is Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol.

"Bol, 25, has long teased us with his potential and 7'3" frame. He's not in the Suns rotation and should be traded or released in an attempt to latch on with a team that can offer him minutes," Swartz writes.

Bol has had a unique path to the NBA, first blazed by his father, Manute, the tallest player in league history.

Manute was a second-round pick by Washington in the 1985 NBA Draft and he spent his first three seasons in the league with the franchise.

In his rookie season, Manute averaged five blocks per game along with six rebounds, placing him second in the league's Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Manute's 7-7, 200-pound frame is seen in his son, except Bol has wrinkles of today's modernized game with some semblance of ball-handling and an outside shot.

Last season, Bol shot over 40 percent from beyond the 3-point line for the Suns, a contending team that needed him for depth.

If Bol were to play for a team like the Wizards that would give him an opportunity to play more, he could be a completely different player. Bol was part of the Orlando Magic's rotation during the 2022-23 campaign, where he appeared in 70 games and averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Bol isn't expected to be a long-term option for the Wizards or any team in the league, but if he was given an opportunity, he would make the most of it.

