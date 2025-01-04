Three Reasons Why the 49ers Will Beat the Cardinals
Only one more game for the 49ers to play before putting 2024 behind.
A loss against Arizona would be ideal to enhance their draft position, but that probably isn't going to happen. Here are three reasons why the 49ers will beat the Cardinals.
Motivation
The 49ers will have some trouble getting as motivated against the Cardinals as they were against the Lions. One game was against an elite opponent at home in primetime, while another game is in the afternoon on the road against an average-at-best opponent.
However, the team that will be experiencing the toughest challenge to be motivated is the Cardinals. They were just heartbroken with their playoff chances ruined by the Panthers a couple of weeks ago in a brutal finish. The Cardinals will be way more checked out than the 49ers. They looked that way in their 13-9 loss to the Rams last week.
No James Conner
The Cardinals placed running back James Conner on Injured Reserve on Dec. 31. He will not be on hand to play the 49ers. Conner has been their best offensive player. He is the motor of their offense. When the Cardinals last played the 49ers, Conner was a problem rushing for 86 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
With gone, the 49ers will have a much easier matchup defending. The only running threat will be Kyler Murray who burned the 49ers last time on a 50-yard touchdown run. Conner allows the Cardinals' offense to open up, so with him gone, the 49ers can focus on Trey McBride and Murray's scrambles.
49ers are more talented
Despite all of the injuries the 49ers are carrying into this game, they are still the more talented team. The Cardinals cannot compare to the 49ers even with Brock Purdy inactive. Having backup Joshua Dobbs in a spot start doesn't significantly hurt the 49ers' offense.
If anything at this point in the season, Dobbs could provide a boost. He has the capability of generating explosive plays with his legs whether he takes off with the ball or plays backyard football. Either way, the 49ers should be able to overcome it all with their current players against a checked-out Cardinals team.
