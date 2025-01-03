49ers Rule Out Two Key Starters Versus the Cardinals
The 49ers have ruled out two key starters versus the Cardinals in the regular season finale.
Deebo Samuel and Deommodore Lenoir will not be available for them. Their 2024 season is over with. Injuries to both players are not viewed as significant. With the game against the Cardinals meaningless, it is pointless for the 49ers to ask these two to play through pain.
Holding them out is the right decision so that they can put 2024 behind and flip to 2025. This season will end as a vastly disappointing one for Samuel. He finishes the year tallying an underwhelming 51 catches for 670 yards and only three touchdowns. His rushing stats were abysmal as well, tallying 42 carries for 136 yards and one touchdown.
Samuel was mostly a negatively impactful player for the 49ers on the field and in the locker room, from his aggressive confrontation with kicker Jake Moody to complaining on social media about his lack of involvement in the offense. This is a season he will want to forget about immediately and reflect on his mistakes.
As for Lenoir, he was tremendous for the 49ers. He was easily one of the best players on the team. You could argue he was the second-best after George Kittle. It's a shame that Lenoir's efforts this season go unrecognized in terms of the Pro Bowl. Still, it doesn't take away the amazing year he had.
Here is how the rest of the 49ers' injury report shapes up.
Out: Brock Purdy (elbow), Spencer Burford (calf), and Robert Beal Jr. (ankle).
Doubtful: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf).
Questionable: George Kittle (ankle, hamstring), Colton McKivitz (knee), JiAyir Brown (ankle), and Isaac Yiadom (pelvis).
