One Jets Player Likely to Follow Robert Saleh to the 49ers
With Robert Saleh back as the defensive coordinator, he could aid the 49ers in recruiting free agents from the Jets. 23 players on the Jets are set to become free agents in March, but only one Jets player is likely to follow Saleh to the 49ers.
That player is safety Ashtyn Davis. He isn't a name that will move the needle much if at all. However, he addresses a position of need for the 49ers and fits in quickly under Saleh. There's a chance he might even be the 49ers' second-best safety if he gets signed.
Malik Mustapha is the only player the 49ers can feel confident in. They can't say that about Ji'Ayir Brown who got benched for Talanoa Hufanga who missed two months of the season and with a club on his hand.
Davis can bring depth and potential starting potential on a better defense. I wouldn't feel confident in him breaking in as a starter, but he increases the quality to a degree for the position that desperately needs it. Plus, he won't cost that much.
The 49ers aren't in a position to cash out the top safeties in free agency, especially not with other greater needs like a pass rusher. Davis makes sense for the 49ers to sign and a player who Saleh would probably recommend.
It won't be Hasson Reddick. Saleh never coached a game with him active, so there's no connection there. It won't be Solomon Thomas or Javon Kinlaw either for obvious reasons. The only other player who would make sense is D.J. Reed, but he'll be costly and is a luxury signing.
There isn't any free agent from the Jets who stands out much other than the ones I listed. The 49ers should look for depth and a Hail Mary shot at a starter by bringing in a low-cost player like Davis.
Read more