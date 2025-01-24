All 49ers

49ers Could Reunite With Former Texans Coach

If reunions are what the 49ers are into, they can continue that trend by bringing back this former Texans coach.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and head coach DeMeco Ryans look on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
It is only a matter of time before the San Francisco 49ers make their reunion with Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator official.

If reunions are what the 49ers are into, they can continue that by reuniting with former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. On Friday, Slowik was fired from his position after only two years on the job.

Houston made it to the divisional playoff round, which usually keeps a coach safe. However, the Texans' offense regressed in 2024 from 2023, so head coach DeMeco Ryans felt a need for a change. Now that Slowik is a free agent, he could end up following Saleh's footsteps.

Slowik spent six seasons with the 49ers in various positions and was there from the beginning of Kyle Shanahan's tenure. He last held the offensive passing game specialist/coordinator role with the 49ers. It's safe to say Slowik has a close relationship with Shanahan.

He also has a brother who is a scout for the 49ers. I'd say there's a good chance the 49ers offer Slowik a contract to return. The only way he wouldn't is if a team wanted him as their offensive coordinator.

There could be one team that overlooks the regression the Texans faced this past season. The job he did couldn't have been that bad. Houston won a playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers after all, so he gets some credit for that.

Perhaps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Detroit Lions would be interested. Either way, there is an avenue for Slowik to come back to the 49ers and rebuild himself if no team is interested in his services.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

