49ers Draft Top Offensive Tackle in Latest Mock Draft

The 49ers have to seriously consider drafting this top offensive tackle prospect if he falls to them at pick No. 11.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) in action during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Another mock draft has been dropped with the San Francisco 49ers taking a top offensive tackle prospect.

Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network mocked the 49ers taking Will Campbell of LSU with the No. 11 overall pick. Drafting an offensive tackle is one of the top areas of need for the 49ers, so this is a solid pick by Miller and one that may come to fruition.

"Campbell might have a fate similar to Tyler Smith's in Dallas," wrote Miller. "Campbell played left tackle in college, but his lack of length and trouble protecting the arc against explosive, technical speed and bend could make him a guard candidate at the next level.

"However, he could begin his career at left guard for the 49ers before sliding outside when Trent Williams (eventually) retires. In a league severely lacking talent at offensive tackle, it is foolish to disregard a blocker without giving them the chance to fail inside."

Miller raises an excellent point with Campbell. He could end up being the starting left guard for the 49ers until Trent Williams calls it a career. Aaron Banks is an upcoming free agent, and the 49ers are unlikely to re-sign him after a down year.

Campbell could fit in immediately and provide an upgrade over Banks while waiting to take over for Williams. Or, the 49ers could try him at right tackle. You never know with the 49ers. They always like to play players out of position.

In any case, Campbell is a sweet offensive tackle prospect. He only allowed four sacks in his three years with LSU. If the 49ers want to boost the trenches on offense, Campbell is a player they have to seriously consider.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
