    • November 7, 2021
    49ers vs. Cardinals Week 9 Live Blog

    This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the 49ers' game against the Arizona Cardinals.
    SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

    11:41 George Kittle will play his first game since Week 4 and will be a pitch count, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, meaning Kittle will play roughly half of the 49ers' offensive snaps. Kittle has a calf injury which he suffered Week 1 and reaggravated Week 3. The 49ers have to be careful and make sure it doesn't turn into an Achilles injury.

    11:43 Both Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell will play, according to Schefter, who reports that the 49ers don't know how much either will be able to play. Samuel has a calf injury, and Mitchell has injured ribs. If the 49ers are smart, they'll manage those two workloads just like they'll manage Kittle's, because Samuel and Mitchell are just as important if not more important to the 49ers than Kittle.

    11:44 Both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins most likely will not play, according to Schefter. Which means the 49ers should win this game. Arizona's backup quarterback is Colt McCoy, who's not good. Which means the Cardinals shouldn't score many points. They still have given up the third-fewest points in the league, so the 49ers probably won't score many points, either. But the 49ers at least have their starting quarterback, both their starting wide receviers, their starting tight end and their starting running back. They're healthier than the Cardinals. The 49ers have no excuse to lose this game.

    11:57 Here are the 49ers inactives:

    Charles Omenihu

    Trey Sermon

    Jimmie Ward

    Aaron Banks

    Maurice Hurst

    Deommodore Lenoir

    Travis Benjamin

    11:58 Here are the Cardinals inactives:

    Kyler Murray

    DeAndre Hopkins

    Kevin Peterson

    Jonathan Ward

    James Wiggins

