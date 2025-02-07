All 49ers

Why the 49ers Hired Gus Bradley

There is one factor that can be overlooked for why the 49ers hired former Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Colts Defensive Coordinator and former Jaguars Head Coach Gus Bradley on the sideline during late fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 15, 2023. The Jaguars ended the first half with a 21 to 6 lead and won with a final score of 37 to 20. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
NEW ORLEANS -- A new face is being added to the San Francisco 49ers' defensive staff.

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is joining the 49ers to work under Robert Saleh. Bradley and Saleh worked with each other for the Jacksonville Jaguars, so they have a connection dating from 10 years ago.

He should play a key role in maintaining the defensive structure that Saleh wants. Hiring him is a no-brainer, especially if it means Brandon Staley will be gone. However, there is one factor that can be overlooked for why the 49ers hired Bradley.

He is a contingency plan for if and when Saleh leaves the 49ers for a head coaching opportunity. The chances are high that teams will be in on Saleh after 2025, especially if the 49ers' defense returns to their elite form. Should Saleh leave, the 49ers will be forced to look for a new coordinator again.

This is where having Bradley on staff can aid them. They can promote Bradley to the position. He was a coach the 49ers had an interest in when Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch first took over in 2017. Bradley can run the same scheme as Saleh, which is what Shanahan wants.

It makes perfect sense for the 49ers to go with Bradley if Saleh bounces. The issue with that is Bradley may want to follow Saleh and be his defensive coordinator. So, that needs to come into the equation about his future as well.

Either way, the 49ers made an excellent hire with Bradley, and his acting as a contingency is one reason why.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

