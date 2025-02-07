Why the 49ers Hired Gus Bradley
NEW ORLEANS -- A new face is being added to the San Francisco 49ers' defensive staff.
Former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is joining the 49ers to work under Robert Saleh. Bradley and Saleh worked with each other for the Jacksonville Jaguars, so they have a connection dating from 10 years ago.
He should play a key role in maintaining the defensive structure that Saleh wants. Hiring him is a no-brainer, especially if it means Brandon Staley will be gone. However, there is one factor that can be overlooked for why the 49ers hired Bradley.
He is a contingency plan for if and when Saleh leaves the 49ers for a head coaching opportunity. The chances are high that teams will be in on Saleh after 2025, especially if the 49ers' defense returns to their elite form. Should Saleh leave, the 49ers will be forced to look for a new coordinator again.
This is where having Bradley on staff can aid them. They can promote Bradley to the position. He was a coach the 49ers had an interest in when Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch first took over in 2017. Bradley can run the same scheme as Saleh, which is what Shanahan wants.
It makes perfect sense for the 49ers to go with Bradley if Saleh bounces. The issue with that is Bradley may want to follow Saleh and be his defensive coordinator. So, that needs to come into the equation about his future as well.
Either way, the 49ers made an excellent hire with Bradley, and his acting as a contingency is one reason why.
