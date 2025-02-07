Former Super Bowl Coach Says 49ers Should "Build a Statue" of Brock Purdy
NEW ORLEANS -- Well, this is crazy.
Former Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden believes the San Francisco 49ers should "build a statue" of Brock Purdy.
"They should build a statue of him in San Francisco," said Gruden to TheSFNiners. "He cover their *** man. They gave up three first round draft choices to get a guy they got rid of... And this guy's the last pick of the draft . He's taking you to the Super Bowl. He's taking them to the brink. He deserves to get paid and I'll just leave it at that."
Gruden is a little wild for that opinion. Purdy deserves credit for keeping the 49ers as Super Bowl contenders. The 49ers certainly lucked into him, which is a big reason for their success. However, Purdy isn't the top or sole reason for it.
To boast about him like that discredits the amazing performances of Christian McCaffrey. It discredits the stout defense the 49ers have had before 2024. He helps optimize the talent the 49ers have -- he doesn't uplift them.
This needs to be a firm stance the 49ers have when negotiating a contract extension with Purdy. They just saw how he would look like without an abundance of talent. It wasn't pretty at all. He had the worst season of his career in 2024.
Every quarterback needs adequate talent around them, but with Purdy, that need and demand for talent increases. Under no circumstance should a statue be built. The 49ers lucked into Purdy, and so did he.
Read more