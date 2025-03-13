Raheem Mostert Will Not Reunite With the 49ers
Not long ago, the 49ers and Raheem Mostert were showcasing initial interest in each other.
However, that was until the 49ers tendered Jordan Mason and re-signed Patrick Taylor. They no longer needed to add another runninng back.
As a result, Mostert will not reunite with the 49ers. It was made official today after he signed with the Raiders on a one-year, $2.1 million deal.
Bringing back Mostert never made sense for the 49ers. He is an old running back who is injury prone. The 49ers already have enough injury concerns with the running back position.
That's not to say Mostert wouldn't have fit. Of course he would and likely would've provided a little boost at least. But the juice isn't worth the squeeze with him if any is left.
It's best for the 49ers to leave Mostert in the past and vice versa. Now, he lands with the Raiders in an offense that can work for him under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
He will also get a larger role with the Raiders than he would've with the 49ers. In the end, it worked out for both sides.