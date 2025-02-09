Super Bowl LIX: 49ers Should Want Chiefs to Beat Eagles
In a perfect world, the San Francisco 49ers would love it if both teams playing in Super Bowl LIX could lose.
Christian McCaffrey said that a couple of years ago. Unfortunately, someone has to win between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Of the two teams, the 49ers (and fans) should want the Chiefs to win against the Eagles.
Yes, the Chiefs handed the 49ers two devastating Super Bowl losses, and continuing to see the Chiefs be dominant may tire some people out. However, the 49ers beat themselves in their two Super Bowl losses to the Chiefs just as much as the Chiefs beat them.
The 49ers had their chances in both Super Bowls to put away the Chiefs and emerge as the victors. They have no one but themselves to blame for losing those games. They allowed the Chiefs to stay in the game and paid the price.
So, the blame and hate shouldn't be too heavily placed on the Chiefs when the 49ers were the ones who lost it more than the Chiefs won it against them. The Eagles, on the other hand, have a hateful relationship with the 49ers.
Do the 49ers really want the Eagles to be the team that takes the glory of defeating the Chiefs?
The Eagles and their fans will forever hold that over the 49ers as the team who defeated the Juggernauts. They will boast about being the team who ended the Chiefs' chance at creating NFL history by being the first team to three-peat.
Plus, momentum will shift to the Eagles as being the dominant force of the NFL. The 49ers will have to get past them before ever coming across the Chiefs again. Of course, if the 49ers and their fans want the Eagles to win, it's fair game.
It just seems like the Eagles winning will be a greater annoyance to the 49ers than the Chiefs winning.
