Bears 1st Quarter Report Card: Caleb Williams' Injury Can't Slow This Offense Down

Most Chicago Bears fans optimistically expected a 3-1 start to the 2026 NFL season, but probably not in the way that it's happened. With Caleb Williams' hamstring injury sidelining him for the last two games, the Bears have been forced to turn both Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent as starters. Against all odds, both quarterbacks delivered a win to keep the Bears' season on track through the first quarter.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the offense through the first quarter of the season and hand out some grades. Which position groups have overachieved, and which groups remain somewhat uncertain? Let's take a look, starting with the quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks: A+

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams watches during a game against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is a no-brainer. All three of the quarterbacks that have started a game for the Bears this year have played lights-out football, and Bears fans can rest easy knowing that winning the division is still very much on the table, even with Ben Johnson ruling Caleb Williams out again for Week 5.

Running Backs: A+

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai reacts after a play against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another easy A+ grade goes to the running backs. The Bears lead the league in rushing yards by a healthy margin, racking up 196.3 rushing yards per game. D'Andre Swift started the season with an explosive three-touchdown performance but got himself benched in Week 4 for an egregious fumble. Kyle Monangai, on the other hand, has been an absolute juggernaut. If he keeps up his current pace, the Bears may have a running back controversy on their hands.

Wide receivers: B

Chicago Bears WR Kalif Raymond celebrates with WR Luther Burden III in a game. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two easy grades, we come finally to some tough ones. Through four games, no one has seized the WR1 job that was left vacant after the Bears traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Rome Odunze leads all receivers with 233 yards, but a surprising No. 2 is Kalif Raymond with 220 yards while Luther Burden III is just one yard behind Raymond. Additionally, no receiver has more than one touchdown.

That said, Ben Johnson's offense may not need a dominant WR1 to find success. Almost every week we've seen a different receiver step up to make plays and pace the team, and as long as the Bears continue to win, I see no problem with a WR1-by-committee approach. That earns this group a straight 'B'.

Tight Ends: D+

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet reacts during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If any offensive position group has disappointed so far this season, it's been the tight ends. Colston Loveland's confusing disappearance after a red-hot end to his rookie year has been especially disappointing. He has barely more receiving yards than running back D'Andre Swift at this point and is still looking for his first touchdown of the year.

Cole Kmet has just four receptions all year, though one was a gorgeous touchdown catch in Week 1. Meanwhile, the rookie Sam Roush is struggling to start the season. Altogether, I can't give this group a grade any higher than a D+, mostly due to how far below expectations their first quarter performance fell.

Offensive Line: B+

Chicago Bears C Garrett Bradbury reacts in a game against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This unit may not be quite as dominant as they were a year ago, but that's a high bar to clear. They're still playing at an elite level, especially Darnell Wright, who may very well be the NFL's best right tackle. Both Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson are playing at an All-Pro level, as well. The only question marks are at the center and left tackle positions.

Garrett Bradbury has recovered well from a catastrophic Week 2 performance, one that included five penalties. But it still feels like it's only a matter of time before we see the rookie Logan Jones take over. As for left tackle, Braxton Jones was holding it down well until a knee injury forced the Bears to place him on IR last week. Theo Benedet started in his stead, but there's a reason why he's the third-string left tackle.

Despite these issues, this offensive line has still done a commendable job in keeping Ben Johnson's high-octane offense going. They've earned a B+ for the first quarter and could see that grade improve should Ozzy Trapilo return from injury in the next week or two.