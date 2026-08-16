Bears Give Injury Updates on Kyler Gordon, Braxton Jones, Montez Sweat After Preseason Week 1

Following the team's victory in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson offered up some injury updates on three key players: Braxton Jones, Montez Sweat and Kyler Gordon.

Gordon has been sidelined with a calf injury for the entirety of the offseason. After not taking part in OTAs or minicamp because of his issue, Gordon has been on the PUP list for the entirety of training camp.

When asked about Gordon's status after the game against the Browns, Johnson had a one-word response.

"Unknown," Johnson said.

As far as Jones and Sweat are concerned, Johnson revealed that both could return to practice this week.

"Sooner, sooner, sooner, sooner, like within this week," Johnson said of Sweat before noting that it's the "same thing" when it comes to Jones.

Jones and Sweat both got injured two Thursdays ago. While Sweat has not taken part in a practice at all since then, we did witness Jones return on a limited basis this past Thursday.

MORE: Xavier Woods headlines list of Bears injuries from preseason Week 1

Left tackle competition update

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones' absence from practice has allowed for more first-team reps for both Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills, and the two tackles rotated every two or three series during the preseason opener Saturday.

We gave the advantage in overall performance to Amegadjie, who started and didn't allow a sack. Wills, on the other hand, was beat badly for a sack on one snap and had at least one miscue in the ground game, as our Jerry Markarian noted.

"A few plays after seemingly struggling to get to his assignment on a pitch play to Roschon Johnson, he got completely overpowered by Browns edge-rusher Julian Okwara," Markarian wrote. "He also got beat badly on the very next play, which resulted in the Bears' lone interception of the day."

At this point, we'd put Amegadjie ahead of Wills in the pecking order, which also bolsters the former's chances for a 53-man roster spot. We still believe Jones will win the job, though.

At slot corner, we've seen Malik Muhammad step into the void with both Gordon and Jaylon Jones sidelined, and with Cam Lewis stepping into the safety spot now that Coby Bryant is out.

Muhammad has played well in practice and had a solid showing in his preseason debut, but it goes without saying the Bears are better off with Gordon there.

MORE: Game balls from Bears' preseason win over Browns