Ben Johnson Mic'd Up Video Shows Chicago Bears Coach's Hilarious Tendencies

We always love a good mic'd up video, so you know we especially love one featuring Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson was given the mic'd up treatment for the Week 4 game against the New York Jets. It was cool to hear what Johnson said while on the sideline, but we also noticed he really, really enjoys clicking his pen.

In the video below, you can see Johnson repeatedly clicking it starting at the 13-second mark. At that rate, Johnson might be replacing his pen on a weekly basis. The good news is Johnson makes quite a bit of money to be able to afford it.

Another tendency we heard from Johnson was him saying "knock it, hit it, gash it" to himself. That is, of course, about the run game, which flourished against Gang Green thanks to Kyle Monangai.

We'd venture to guess the two times Johnson said "knock it, hit it, gash it" weren't the first times he has said that.

Enjoy Ben Johnson on the mic 🎤 @ChicagoBears@insidethenfl Week 4 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/Ga1fAOR8pw — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026

Ben Johnson is all of us. After all, who doesn't love clicking their pen? It's a time-honored tradition, but while it's enjoyable for the person clicking the pen, it's also extremely annoying for the people who have to listen to it.

Thankfully for those around Johnson, there's enough noise in the stadium that Bears personnel likely doesn't hear him doing it.

Ben Johnson's love for Aaron Glenn

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn signals during a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Sept. 20, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the game, you could see the love Johnson has for Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who he coached with in Detroit. Glenn served as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator while Johnson was Detroit's offensive play-caller.

"Good job," Johnson said to Glenn. "I love you,man."

Johnson also offered some words of encouragement to Glenn, who has had a rough tenure in New York over a season-plus, as evidenced by his 4-17 overall record.

"You guys are close," Johnson said. "You guys are close. You're right there... Keep going."

More competitive, but not in Week 4

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's true the Jets have been more competitive this season, but you wouldn't have known that in Week 4, as the Bears dominated the Jets in all three phases of the game.

While Chicago only scored 23 points, it should have had a lot more but the Bears were just 2-for-7 in the red zone, something they must clean up.

On defense, the domination was fully clear. The Bears held the Jets to just 157 yards of total offense, and 58 of those came on one play, which was Geno Smith's 58-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams that victimized Tyrique Stevenson.

With that impressive showing, the Bears have now posted three straight impressive performances on defense, and as you heard in the mic'd up video, Johnson is definitely loving it.

If the Bears can put it all together the rest of the way, a Super Bowl could be in their future.