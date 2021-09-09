The AllBengals Staff Gives Our Predictions for the 2021 Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals start the 2021 season on Sunday against the Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Joe Burrow is healthy, Tee Higgins looks like he took a step forward and this defense has plenty of new faces.

Will this team make a big leap after finishing with just six wins total over the past two seasons?

Get predictions from each of our contributors below.

Elise Jesse, AllBengals Insider

Record Prediction: 7-10

Explanation: The Cincinnati Bengals are in a position where winning is an absolute must. Head coach Zac Tayor has flipped the roster completely and his future is dependent on a successful season. Knowing that, Taylor and company have supplemented the roster in the draft and free agency adding juice to the passing game with Burrow’s college teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

Did the Bengals get better this offseason? Yes. But so did the rest of the AFC North. Those six games will account for 35% of Cincinnati’s record and simply being competitive just won’t do the job this year. It’s put up or shut up time for a team who is desperate to turn this losing franchise into one that has a chance in the playoffs.

Knowing that Cincinnati’s schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL does not bode well for a winning record in my opinion, but 2021 can serve as a launching pad for future success.

Their schedule, the brutal AFC North, and the fact that this team is very young are all reasons why the Bengals finish 7-10 this season.

For those of you wondering how long Taylor will keep his job, the seat is hot but pay attention to patterns. The front office will not make a significant change unless fan attendance drops with losses. Attendance is the key factor and it is what has pushed this front office to make changes in the past.

Russ Heltman, AllBengals Contributor

Record Prediction: 9-8

Explanation: There are no more excuses for the Bengals. Head coach Zac Taylor has the team he wants, and it's time to start winning in year three. Cincinnati has a difficult schedule, ranking amongst the ten toughest in the NFL, but their travel schedule should ease some of that pain. The Bengals trek the fourth-fewest net travel miles of any team in the NFL.

Median health luck hasn't been on the docket since 2015, but the tides have to change one of these seasons. They've spent the money to sure up their defense, all while boasting one of the most diverse sets of offensive weapons in the AFC North. The five-year streak of losing records ends in 2021.

Nicole Zembrodt, AllBengals Contributor

Record Prediction: 8-9

Explanation: The Bengals have to take advantage of winnable games in the front half of the season. They close the season with tough matchups against the AFC West. They also play each AFC North team once (Browns twice) down the stretch.

This team can surprise people if they’re able to stay healthy and keep Burrow upright. The offense will need to score a lot of points and find more of a balance between the passing and running game this season.

Blake Jewell, AllBengals Contributor

Record Prediction: 8-9

Explanation: Eight wins could seem steep for a team coming off of just four wins, but the Bengals added key players such as Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Riley Reiff, and Trey Hendrickson. The team was also missing Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, DJ Reader, and C.J. Uzomah for most of last season. With the addition of experienced veterans at key spots, some talented rookies, offensive line coach Frank Pollack and health, this team could turn some of those one-score losses into wins this season.

Mike Santagata, AllBengals Film Analyst

Record Prediction: 7-10

Explanation: It's weird to predict the record now that there are 17 games, yet this team has the feel of a young upstart squad that will bring hope for next year. The Bengals look like they will have a more potent offense along with some better health on defense, but this team is still young and they will make mistakes. With that said I think the team will look respectable which is something we have not seen in a few years.

Andrew Miller, AllBengals Video Editor

Record Prediction: 9-8

Explanation: This team won't shock the league in the win column [depending on who you ask], but 2021 will offer enough optimism in Cincinnati as the team solidifies its identity under Zac Taylor with a healthy Joe Burrow, an improved defense, and a serviceable offensive line.

Expect the Bengals to generate a handful of upsets this season, while still losing plenty of games that they were capable of winning. Regardless of whether or not their record is an indication of overperforming or underperforming when the regular season comes to an end, this will be a fun team to watch thanks to one of the best groups of young receivers in the league and the defensive playmakers they added in free agency and the draft,

James Rapien, AllBengals Publisher

Record Prediction: 7-10

Explanation: The Bengals' offense has the potential to be one of the best in the league, unfortunately there are plenty of unknowns that could keep them from reaching their full potential.

From the coaching staff to the offensive line, this team has a lot to prove. Maybe Taylor ends up being a great head coach, but he needs to take a big step forward if he's going to be here a year from now.

Burrow is a star, but this team is going to struggle at getting after opposing quarterbacks, which should lead to plenty of shootouts. I expected Cincinnati to stay in the hunt for a significant chunk of the season, before ultimately dropping out of the playoff race in December.

For more on the 2021 Bengals, read our season preview.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Projected to Finish With Most Wins Since 2017

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Can Contain Minnesota's Offense

Previewing the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

Quinton Spain Eager to Prove Doubters Wrong

Ja'Marr Chase Confident, Despite Drop Issues

Pooka Williams Changes Number and Position Before Week 1

Trae Waynes Ruled Out for Season Opener

Jessie Bates, Joe Burrow Lead Way as Bengals Name Captains

Joe Burrow Says No Concerns About Left Knee

Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Remade Bengals Defense Looking to Show Improvement Against Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals Home Underdogs Against Minnesota Vikings

Joe Burrow Projected to Have Record Breaking Season

Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Post Monster Numbers This Season

Practice Notes: Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Drop, Plus the Latest Injury News

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook