CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back, sort of.

The Bengals' star attended practice and spent the day at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday.

Burrow walked around some, but he was sitting on a golf cart for most of practice chatting with teammates. He spent time with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd early on, then chatted with Brandon Allen and Joe Mixon toward the end of the session.

The Ja'Marr Show © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Ja'Marr Chase has been superhuman so far during training camp. He had a few magnificent receptions on Monday, including a sideline grab over Chidobe Awuzie. He was unguardable for most the the day, wowing the crowd multiple times. Chase was great as a rookie, but he looks even better so far in camp and he's doing it without Burrow. Volson Backs Up Carman USA Today Images Jackson Carman didn't finish Monday's practice. The training staff took his helmet away. It's unclear what he's dealing with, but his absence gave Volson a shot to play left guard with the first team offense. The fourth-round rookie handled himself well and wasn't overwhelmed in the moment. This could be the first sign that there will be a true competition for the left guard job, assuming Volson gets first-team reps moving forward. Money Mac © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Evan McPherson continues to impress. The second-year kicker went 6-for-6 at the end of practice. This is on the heels of Saturday's 65-yard field goal in front of over 28,000 fans. McPherson is already one of the best kickers in the NFL, but he's also one of the most popular.

