Bengals Cornerback Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase Playing in Season Opener: 'We Kinda Expect Him to be There Week 1'

Hilton Talked with the media on Thursday.

Russ Heltman

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton greets his teammates during warmups before the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton greets his teammates during warmups before the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Greene-The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Bengals players are standing behind Ja'Marr Chase this offseason with his hold-in carrying into Week 1. Cornerback Mike Hilton is among them, while also thinking his teammate will be ready to roll against the Patriots

"No no no," Hilton told Fox19's Jeremy Rauch. "Like I said if he's not out there, we are prepared for it. Like I said, the reps that the guys have been getting behind him, Tee (Higgins), Charlie (Jones), Yoshi (Andrei Iosivas), all of them, it's going to pay off in the long run. We kinda expect, expect him to be there Week 1, but who knows."

Chase has not spoken to local media since the team returned for training camp as the clock ticks away until New England comes to town. The star playmaker has not missed a season opener in his career.

Check out the full clip from Rauch:

-----

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

