Bengals Cornerback Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase Playing in Season Opener: 'We Kinda Expect Him to be There Week 1'
CINCINNATI — Bengals players are standing behind Ja'Marr Chase this offseason with his hold-in carrying into Week 1. Cornerback Mike Hilton is among them, while also thinking his teammate will be ready to roll against the Patriots
"No no no," Hilton told Fox19's Jeremy Rauch. "Like I said if he's not out there, we are prepared for it. Like I said, the reps that the guys have been getting behind him, Tee (Higgins), Charlie (Jones), Yoshi (Andrei Iosivas), all of them, it's going to pay off in the long run. We kinda expect, expect him to be there Week 1, but who knows."
Chase has not spoken to local media since the team returned for training camp as the clock ticks away until New England comes to town. The star playmaker has not missed a season opener in his career.
Check out the full clip from Rauch:
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster
Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year
Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14
Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'
Watch: Bengals Safety Jordan Battle With Pick Six Against Anthony Richardson and the Colts
Report: Bengals to Play it Conservative With Myles Murphy Following Knee Injury
Mission Accomplished: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Completes First Normal Training Camp
It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Snap Count Takeaways Following Loss to Chicago Bears
Josh Newton Frames Up And Down Day Against Chicago: 'It's All A Learning Experience'
Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Excited About Pending Contract Extension
Postgame Observations: Chicago Bears Beat Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Second Preseason Game
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast