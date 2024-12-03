All Bengals

Bengals Land Big Board Value Picks in Latest PFF Mock Draft

Cincinnati has to continue addressing its defense early and often come April.

Russ Heltman

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — PFF's Trevor Sikkema dropped a three-round mock draft this week. Cincinnati went with Georgia safety Malachi Starks to start their draft at Pick 10.

"Geno Stone hasn’t delivered the expected upgrade on the back end for the Bengals, and their defense—plagued by injuries—has regressed significantly in 2024," Sikkema wrote. "Enter Starks, a safety with elite football IQ, athleticism, and ball skills, who can restore the scheme-changing versatility Cincinnati lost with Jessie Bates’ departure."

Next, Cincinnati went with Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen at Pick 42 and Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon at Pick 74.

Umanmielen is the 37th-best player on the consensus big board and Harmon is ranked 35th overall.

Russ Heltman
