Bengals Release Running Back Trayveon Williams, Announce 2024 Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced the start of the 2024 practice squad on Wednesday with 12-of-16 names, plus, the team is releasing running back Trayveon Williams.
Williams had been with the organization since 2019 and was the third-string running back behind Zack Moss and Chase Brown coming out of training camp. It would be shocking to see them enter Week 1 with just two RBs so another move is likely to replace Williams.
The cut had to happen to facilitate K.J. Henry's waiver claim and addition to Cincinnati's 53-man roster.
Check out the 12 practice squad names with four spots left open:
- CB Nate Brooks
- WR Cole Burgess
- OT Devin Cochran
- DT Domenique Davis
- CB Jalen Davis
- TE Cam Grandy
- LB Shaka Heyward
- C Trey Hill
- WR Shedrick Jackson
- S PJ Jules
- WR Kendric Pryor
- QB Logan Woodside
