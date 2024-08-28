All Bengals

Bengals Release Running Back Trayveon Williams, Announce 2024 Practice Squad

12 out of 16 spots filled.

Russ Heltman

Dec 4, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced the start of the 2024 practice squad on Wednesday with 12-of-16 names, plus, the team is releasing running back Trayveon Williams.

Williams had been with the organization since 2019 and was the third-string running back behind Zack Moss and Chase Brown coming out of training camp. It would be shocking to see them enter Week 1 with just two RBs so another move is likely to replace Williams.

The cut had to happen to facilitate K.J. Henry's waiver claim and addition to Cincinnati's 53-man roster.

Check out the 12 practice squad names with four spots left open:

  • CB Nate Brooks
  • WR Cole Burgess
  • OT Devin Cochran
  • DT Domenique Davis
  • CB Jalen Davis
  • TE Cam Grandy
  • LB Shaka Heyward
  • C Trey Hill
  • WR Shedrick Jackson
  • S PJ Jules
  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • QB Logan Woodside

