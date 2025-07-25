Bengals Rookie Highlights 'Santa Clara Standard' Team is Installing Across Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's defensive rookies have spoken at various points this week, portraying a veteran mentality. Linebacker Barrett Carter was the latest to do that at his locker with CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia and others following Friday's practice.
The Clemson product noted how the defense has a "Santa Clara standard" in its pursuit of playing in the California city hosting Super Bowl LX.
"It's been aggressive, precise, persistent, and just a lot of precision," Carter said about Al Golden's defense. "We're trying to emphasize getting the ball out, getting the ball back to back to nine (Joe Burrow), so he can do what he does, and we know what he does. But we got to play with a Santa Clara standard. That's where the Super Bowl is this year. That's what we're fighting towards every single day. We're obviously not going to get there in one day, but we got to just get 1% better every single day. That's what we're trying to accomplish as a defense."
Carter could be an impact talent this season on defense, but especially as a special teamer, where he has a bit clearer path to playing time.
The 6-foot, 231-pound linebacker logged over 2,100 snaps in his Tigers career and earned first-team All-ACC honors this past season. The performance also slotted him as a finalist for the Butkus Award (nation's top LB).
He was the Bengals' 2025 fourth-round pick.
"They're not treating us as rookies, and they're treating us as veterans," Carter said about how the team is communicating with him. "I love that mentality. I like that edge that you have to have, that competitiveness that you have to have, and it doesn't matter how old you are, if you're good enough, you're old enough. So that's what I've been trying to tell myself every single day. Don't let my age fool anybody. If I'm going to be a leader, I'm going to be a leader. So that's what they told me coming in."
Carter ended his college run as the only player from 2021-24 to record at least 30 tackles for loss, at least 20 pass breakups, and three or more interceptions. Bengals fans are hoping to see that versatility early and often in his career.
