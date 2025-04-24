Bengals Stay Defense Heavy in PFN's Seven-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante released his final seven-round NFL mock draft on Thursday andthe Bengals stuck with mock norms at No. 17 by selecting Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams.
Williams is ranked 14th on the consensus big board and third among edge rushers.
"With Tee Higgins’ and Ja'Marr Chase's extensions taking center stage, the Cincinnati Bengals now need to prioritize defense," Infante wrote. "If they trade Trey Hendrickson, adding an edge rusher becomes a big priority. Mykel Williams has an ideal frame with great length and strength. He’s still refining his technique, but his athleticism and power already make him a dangerous pass rusher."
Next, Cincinnati took Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
Williams is ranked 44th on the consensus big board and fifth among defensive tackles.
"After adding to their defensive line in Round 1 of this mock draft, the Bengals could still look to double down with an interior defender in Round 2," Infante wrote. "Tyleik Williams is an explosive interior defender with a low center of gravity who can generate pressure on passing downs and eat up gaps in the run game. He’s violent at the point of attack, and it feels like he could start right away with the potential to become a quality starter in due time."
The Bengals stayed defense-heavy with Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. at Pick 81.
"A big-bodied safety with a large catch radius and impressive effort in a variety of defensive alignments, Kevin Winston Jr. is a toolsy defensive back who would be a welcomed addition to the Bengals’ secondary," Infante wrote.
Check out the rest of the picks and their big board ranking:
Pick 119: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon - 162nd overall
Pick 153: Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State - 201st
Pick 193: O’Donnell Fortune, CB, South Carolina - 296th
