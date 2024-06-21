Business as Usual for DJ Turner II and Dax Hill, Despite Ongoing Cornerback Competition
CINCINNATI — Dax Hill and DJ Turner II are competing for the final Bengals' starting cornerback job alongside Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton.
Hill switched positions from safety to cornerback this offseason. The former first rounder flashed his potential at safety last year, but ended the year on a sour note. The Bengals moved him to corner after adding Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency.
Meanwhile, Turner is hoping to build on what ended up being a roller coaster rookie season. He started strong, but had some rough moments down the stretch.
Both Hill and Turner are elite athletes. They're also familiar with each other. They were college teammates at Michigan.
Is it weird battling your friend for a starting job in the NFL?
"We got a good relationship," Turner said on Enter The Jungle. "We know football is football and outside of football we leave that at the field. It's not weird. We all wanna be the best at what we do."
Hill has a similar mindset going into training camp. Both guys made an impact during the offseason program. Turner climbed the ladder to knock away a Joe Burrow pass that was intended for Trenton Irwin. It was one of his many pass breakups.
Meanwhile, Hill knocked the ball away from Andrei Iosivas on the sideline during minicamp. Both guys had multiple pass breakups during OTAs and minicamp.
What's their ultimate goal? To make each other better.
"We need everybody at their best," Turner said. "It's going to take everybody. It's not weird at all."
Regardless of who wins the starting job, both Hill and Turner will see plenty of playing time this season. That doesn't mean the competition is irrelevant. The Bengals need reliable cornerback play this season, especially after giving up so many big plays last year.
The battle between Hill and Turner will be one of the biggest storylines of training camp.
