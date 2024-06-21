All Bengals

Business as Usual for DJ Turner II and Dax Hill, Despite Ongoing Cornerback Competition

Hill and Turner were college teammates and now they're competing for one open starting job.

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Dax Hill and DJ Turner II are competing for the final Bengals' starting cornerback job alongside Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton.

Hill switched positions from safety to cornerback this offseason. The former first rounder flashed his potential at safety last year, but ended the year on a sour note. The Bengals moved him to corner after adding Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency.

Meanwhile, Turner is hoping to build on what ended up being a roller coaster rookie season. He started strong, but had some rough moments down the stretch.

Both Hill and Turner are elite athletes. They're also familiar with each other. They were college teammates at Michigan.

Is it weird battling your friend for a starting job in the NFL?

"We got a good relationship," Turner said on Enter The Jungle. "We know football is football and outside of football we leave that at the field. It's not weird. We all wanna be the best at what we do."

Hill has a similar mindset going into training camp. Both guys made an impact during the offseason program. Turner climbed the ladder to knock away a Joe Burrow pass that was intended for Trenton Irwin. It was one of his many pass breakups.

Meanwhile, Hill knocked the ball away from Andrei Iosivas on the sideline during minicamp. Both guys had multiple pass breakups during OTAs and minicamp.

What's their ultimate goal? To make each other better.

"We need everybody at their best," Turner said. "It's going to take everybody. It's not weird at all."

Regardless of who wins the starting job, both Hill and Turner will see plenty of playing time this season. That doesn't mean the competition is irrelevant. The Bengals need reliable cornerback play this season, especially after giving up so many big plays last year.

The battle between Hill and Turner will be one of the biggest storylines of training camp.

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

