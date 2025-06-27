CBS Sports Predicts Cincinnati Bengals Fire Zac Taylor After 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports doesn't see Zac Taylor making it to the 2026 season as Bengals head coach. Tyler Sullivan ranked Taylor third on the list of NFL coaches under most pressure to win this fall and has him getting fired following the 2025 season.
Taylor has been the head coach since 2019.
"Taylor will need to get the Bengals back into the playoffs to keep his job, and it's no sure thing he'll be able to do that," Sullivan wrote. "On top of playing in a division with the Baltimore Ravens and the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the Cincinnati defense has major questions. The team is currently embroiled in contract spats with pass rushers Trey Hendrickson and rookie Shemar Stewart. Hendrickson's situation could ultimately lead to a trade, which would make a defense that allowed 25.5 points per game (tied for the fifth-highest in the NFL) even worse.
"And the offense may not be able to bail them out, either. Last season, the Bengals lost six games despite the offense scoring 25 points. They also lost two games despite a 38-point output from the offense. All of that doesn't exactly bode well for Taylor in what feels like a make-or-break season."
Taylor getting canned after this season would be truly shocking outside of a four-win-or-fewer finish. Cincinnati has historically given long leashes to its head coaches and Taylor is arguably the most successful one they've ever had.
He is under contract through the 2026 season. Check out Sullivan's full thoughts here.
