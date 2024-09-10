Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Offers Advice For Ja'Marr Chase And His Contract Saga
CINCINNATI — Newly paid Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb knows what Ja'Marr Chase is going through with his ongoing contract saga. Chase and his representation couldn't strike a deal with the Bengals before the start of the 2024 season.
Meanwhile, Lamb just became the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL by average salary and offered what he would tell Chase on Up & Adams.
"I know for him, it's a very difficult situation mentally. Obviously, physically, he's been playing ball his whole life, so I'm not really worried about him being physically ready," Lamb noted about the situation. "But mentally, be locked in and stay true to yourself again and always just stay true to what you believe in man.
"I know this is going to be a tough situation for him, and obviously it's going to be an ongoing conversation, because it already started, and everybody's kind of expecting to see his name hit the market. So for him, man, the only thing I would say to him, just keep working, keep grinding, bro. And it's things that he already knows. I can't tell him anything that he doesn't know already. You gotta get what you worth. Again, stay true to what you what you believe in. Know your worth and the rest will take care of itself. I'm a fan of Ja'Marr."
Lamb noted he wouldn't have played for Dallas in Week 1 without a new contract, but Chase rolled out a six-catch performance against New England and said last week he's willing to play the rest of the season with or without an extension.
We'll see if he can torch the strong Chiefs secondary this weekend and help Cincinnati pull off another road upset over Kansas City.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots
Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster
Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year
Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14
Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast