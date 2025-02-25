Duke Tobin Notes Bengals Ready to Make Ja'Marr Chase NFL's Highest-Paid Non-Quarterback
CINCINNATI — Stars like Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson are either due or want new deals from the Bengals this offseason and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addressed those timelines on Tuesday.
He met with the media at the start of the 2025 NFL Combine. The biggest deal and name for Cincinnati to handle is Chase, who is reportedly looking to completely reset the wide receiver market.
Tobin confirmed Cincinnati will make him the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback.
"He [Chase] is going to end up being the number one paid non-quarterback in the league," Tobin said to the media. "We're there. let's get it done. The earlier we can do some of this stuff, the freer it gives us to build the rest of the team. We have other needs that we want to build, and so we want to get these kind of things done early enough to where we can really focus on building out the rest of the football team, but they're all priorities to us but the ones that aren't signed, are the ones that are on the table first."
Chase's new contract could linger into the summer, but finalizing a plan for Hendrickson first will help the team see where the whole roster stands in one of the most important offseason's in team history.
"We don't expect them to just do what we want," Tobin said about these negotiations. "And they have to expect some negotiation, because we're putting together a big picture, and our players want a good football team, and we're going to attack that and and respect that, and also respect the level of production and ability level our players have. We're not trying to insult anybody, particularly at the top of our football team. We're fortunate to have fantastic football players, and we're going to treat them as such."
Hendrickson has earned a raise after posting 17.5 sacks each of the last two seasons on a bargain deal for the Bengals.
"He is super engaged and and we're cognizant he's been a great signing for us," Tobin said about Hendrickson. "We've been a great fit for him. He's been a great fit for us. We would like to extend that. We would like to keep him not only happy but with us on a longer-term basis. And we're going to talk. He's under contract right now, and we're going to talk as the offseason goes, and hopefully come up to an agreement that everyone's acceptable of you know, but are we there yet? We're not there yet."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?
Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast