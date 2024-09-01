All Bengals

ESPN Names Bengals Defense As Potential Surprise During 2024 NFL Season

Cincinnati struggled on that side of the ball in 2023.

Russ Heltman

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) defends Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Dan Graziano likes Cincinnati's chances of turning its defense around this season. He listed that unit as a potential surprise group in 2024.

"The Bengals went young at safety last season, and they believe it cost them in the long run," Graziano wrote. "Bringing back Vonn Bell and signing Geno Stone away from the Ravens gives them two veterans on the back end, and they believe that will help them fix the communication problems they feel did them in last season. We got used to seeing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's group as a big-game asset, but last season it looked leaky. But the coaching staff believes the changes on the back end -- mainly the return of Bell, who played in Cincinnati from 2020 to '22 -- will get the Bengals back to where they were when they were regular participants in the AFC Championship Game."

The defense did get rave reviews across much of the first-team action in joint practices this training camp. On top of that, the second-string unit stifled Chicago's starters for a lot of that preseason game.

Maybe the one-year downturn was just a blip and Cincinnati will return to smart defensive play in 2024. They now have the veterans to do it on the back end in Vonn Bell and Geno Stone.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

