ESPN Ranks Bengals Coaching Staff 14th in NFL
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Ben Solak released his leaguewide ranking of NFL coaching staffs this week and Cincinnati's crew checked in at No. 14 on his list.
Zac Taylor and the Bengals have largely kept the same coaching DNA in place throughout his tenure. The first big shakeup came when Brian Callahan left his offensive coordinator role for the Titans' head coaching job this past offseason.
"This is an important year for Taylor. He isn't on the hot seat or anything, but Cincinnati's offensive evolution over the past few seasons has been the subject of much scrutiny," Solak wrote. "The Bengals have been trying for years to blend Joe Burrow's preferred offensive approach -- spread formations, gun, quick reads -- with Taylor's offensive background -- under center, play-action, fewer than five routes in a progression. The results have been mixed, and quick fixes have been deployed midseason to heal slow offensive starts. With longtime coordinator Brian Callahan and running back Joe Mixon out of the building, Tee Higgins approaching his last season as a Bengal, Ja'Marr Chase not yet practicing as he holds in for a new contract and Burrow experimenting with a glove between reps at training camp ... well, Taylor has a lot to figure out for this offense."
Cincinnati's staff checked in last among AFC North teams on Solak's list as one of the league's toughest divisions boasts arguably the best collection of coaches in any division.
Cleveland (No. 13), Pittsburgh (No. 7), and Baltimore (No. 5) all ranked higher than Cincinnati's coaching staff.
