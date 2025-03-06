ESPN's Ben Solak Names Tee Higgins A 'Loser' From Franchise Tag Deadline
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Ben Solak thinks Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was a loser from the NFL Franchise Tag deadline this week.
The fact Higgins is making less in cash on a double tag than he would've made on a long-term deal signed last season has a lot to do with the loser label.
"The league isn't dumb. Higgins is clearly great, and some team will eventually pay him big money," Solak wrote. "But he has dealt with injury for much of his career and has to avoid a major one for one more season, which is never a sure thing. It's also possible the second tag is just a placeholder for a big extension -- the Bengals have been very clear they want to get a big deal done with Higgins. But remember, Ja'Marr Chase still needs an extension after already holding out from training camp last season.
"Extend Higgins on the tag before the July 15 deadline, and run the risk of upsetting Chase even further. Sign Chase to a big extension when Higgins has been tagged twice, and run the risk of burning the tenuous bridge with Higgins. This situation requires a deft hand. The tag is never good for players, and the double tag is doubly bad. Expect teams to make strong trade offers for Higgins, as the Bengals become increasingly worried they won't get an extension done and might risk losing him for nothing but a compensatory pick next offseason."
Higgins could still be a Bengal for the long term with an extension before the July 15 deadline. It would behoove Cincinnati to get it done this week so they don't have that full franchise tag salary cap hit on the books at the start of free agency negotiations on Monday.
Maximizing cap space and contract timing is imperative as the team moves deeper into the Joe Burrow era. Check out Solak's full thoughts here.
