Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Bengals Mindset Entering Final Two Games of 2024 Regular Season
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is all business this week amidst the Bengals final playoff push to try and pull a miracle and make the AFC playoff field.
The Bengals wide receiver discussed a calm demeanor flowing in the locker room.
"It's been smooth," Chase said to the media on Thursday about the team's mentality. "Nothing out of the ordinary, just a normal day preparing for the Broncos."
Chase is focused on winning—not his individual statistics—which have him on pace for the third Triple-Crown receiving season this season (league leader in receiving yards, TDs, and catches).
The superstar would join Cooper Kupp in 2021 and Steve Smith Sr. in 2005 as the 21st-century talents to pull it off.
"I gotta worry about winning the game to be in the playoffs," Chase said about why he's not worried about the Triple Crown. "Me winning the Triple Crown is not going to put money in my pocket. Me making the playoffs is going to put money in my pocket."
