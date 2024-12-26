All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Bengals Mindset Entering Final Two Games of 2024 Regular Season

The Bengals receiver nearly holds all of the team's single-season receiving records.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals won 24-16.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals won 24-16. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is all business this week amidst the Bengals final playoff push to try and pull a miracle and make the AFC playoff field.

The Bengals wide receiver discussed a calm demeanor flowing in the locker room.

"It's been smooth," Chase said to the media on Thursday about the team's mentality. "Nothing out of the ordinary, just a normal day preparing for the Broncos."

Chase is focused on winning—not his individual statistics—which have him on pace for the third Triple-Crown receiving season this season (league leader in receiving yards, TDs, and catches).

The superstar would join Cooper Kupp in 2021 and Steve Smith Sr. in 2005 as the 21st-century talents to pull it off.

"I gotta worry about winning the game to be in the playoffs," Chase said about why he's not worried about the Triple Crown. "Me winning the Triple Crown is not going to put money in my pocket. Me making the playoffs is going to put money in my pocket."

Published
