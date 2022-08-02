Skip to main content

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Joe Burrow's Return to Bengals' Facilities

Burrow was on the practice field on Monday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to team facilities on Monday after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.

Ja'Marr Chase was one of many Bengals that joked and talked with Burrow on the practice field. The star quarterback spent most of the session in a golf cart, occasionally getting up and walking around. 

Chase believes Burrow's presence is impacting the entire team. 

"It's fun having him out there. You can see that the intensity picked up a little bit since he's been there," Chase said. "It's nice to see him out there again with us.

"We just go mess with him, tell him 'what's up' and stuff like that."

The Bengals will wear pads in practice for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. It's the next step in their quest to make another Super Bowl run. 

Aug 1, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
