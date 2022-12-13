Ja'Marr Chase Joins Randy Moss In Rarefied Stat Following Bengals' Win Over Browns

The second-year receiver is pacing with some of the NFL's greatest historical talents.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver made some more history in Cincinnati's 23-10 win over Cleveland. Ja'Marr Chase joined Randy Moss as the only receivers to post 20-plus touchdowns and 2,000-plus receiving yards through their age 22 seasons.

Chase was the engine of Cincinnati's passing offense on Sunday, catching 10 passes for 119 yards and 1 TD.

He already set the Bengals rookie receiving yards record last season (1,455 yards) and was just short of Bill Groman's NFL record set back in 1960 (1,472 yards). Chase is also second all-time in rookie TDs, tied with Billy Howton (1952) at 13.

Moss owns the all-time mark at 17 as Chase paces with greats like him and Jerry Rice. Joe Burrow compared Rice to Chase in an interview last week.

The Bengals battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

