Jermaine Burton Touches on Fit in Bengals Offense, Character Growth: 'It Has A Bright Future'
CINCINNATI — Jermaine Burton got his first chance to flash his skills in an NFL environment on Friday and he dove into how he can impact the Bengals wide receiver room.
Burton was one of the Bengals' third-round picks this year after falling down the board due to some character issues in college.
"I feel like these are all real versatile and elite receivers who honestly don't compare to each other," Burton said about Ja'Marr Chase, Charlier Jones, and Tee Higgins. "I feel like each three of those guys have different games and I feel like they have something that they can all each take from each other and just adding to me so I can learn from them, take from them. And hopefully, it's vice versa. I'm more than happy to be with them, to be in this receiver room. So I feel like it has a bright future."
Burton touched on his character growth further on Friday, describing how he's tried to grow day by day ahead of his time in the NFL.
"I just truly deep down want to be a big achiever," Burton said. "I have a lot of goals set for myself. Coming in with that kind of mindset you could tend to catch yourself not being patient with some situations throughout the process and so throughout the process eventually I feel like I gained more patience with whatever I was doing.
"Everything takes time and day by day. I kind of got myself into the rhythm of doing something every day. One percent better every day. I just fell in tune with myself and just look forward to the future."
