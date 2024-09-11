All Bengals

Joe Burrow Oblivious to Wrist Chatter, Feeling Better Each Week: 'I Didn't Even See That One'

The Bengals take on Kansas City this weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow takes the field the Bengals home opener against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium Sunday, September 8, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow takes the field the Bengals home opener against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium Sunday, September 8, 2024. / Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow isn't paying much attention to criticism or online candor about his wrist injury following a Sunday where he played poorly, but following it, feels healthy and better about that wrist.

Burrow talked how the wrist is solid and dove into the consistent flexing he's been showing.

"When you come back from injury, you're always trying to keep the joint loose," Burrow explained to the media on Wednesday. "That's part of ligament injuries. If you don't move it, you're gonna lose it. So I'm always moving around, keeping it loose, keeping my mobility the way that it's supposed to be. So it's gonna continue to happen. I do it at home. I do it here. I do it all the time... It feels great. Feels better this week than it did last week, than it did the week before. So it's continually getting better."

There was an online discussion about how the quarterback was holding water bottles in the game amidst a rough performance. Burrow didn't see the wrist chatter or much criticism at all in the season as he keeps a singular focus.

"I didn't even see that one," Burrow noted. "I'm focused on the day-to-day, trying to get better. We got better today. We had a really good practice that's part of playing quarterback in the NFL, you're going to get scrutinized if you don't play up to the standard that you've set for yourself. And I've set that standard for myself, and I need to go out there and hit that and I didn't on Sunday. Going to continue to get better and look forward to another opportunity on Sunday."

Burrow ranked 20th among NFL QBs in EPA/play during Week 1.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

