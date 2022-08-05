Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Drew Sample avoided disaster on Thursday. The veteran was carted off the field after suffering a left knee injury.
"It'll probably be a couple of weeks with him. Probably dodged a pretty big bullet there," head coach Zac Taylor said. "Just got rolled up. It's hard to see on the tape, it's hard for him to remember exactly how it unfolded. We'll just get him some rest and see how it goes from there."
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was at practice on Thursday, but didn't participate as he continues to recovery from an appendectomy.
The 25-year-old walked through the locker room on Friday, sat at his locker and warmed up his lunch.
Taylor calls Burrow "day-to-day" and hasn't shared many details about his star quarterback.
Speaking of stars, former Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins continues to make progress for the Bengals. He's ramping up his work on the rehab field, but still hasn't participated in practice.
Collins tweaked his back in July and the Bengals are being very cautious in their approach with the 29-year-old.
Taylor did say that the team didn't need to see the veteran play in preseason games to be comfortable putting him on the field in Week 1.
Instead, he said he would want Collins to get practice reps, which is something we could and likely will see in the next few weeks.
