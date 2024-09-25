Look: Bengals Edge Rushers Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard at Opposite Ends of ESPN's Pass-Rush Win Rate
CINCINNATI — A brutal dichotomy is developing along the Bengals defensive front. Cincinnati is getting elite production from Trey Hendrickson and downright terrible impact from just about every other spot including his running mate on the other side: Sam Hubbard.
The Cincinnati native has been abysmal this season coming off an injury in training camp.
According to ESPN's Seth Walder, Hendrickson ranks first in pass-rush win rate (33%), while Hubbard is second from the bottom leaguewide (5%). It's led to zero sacks on the year for Hubbard and just 10 total tackles.
That needs to start turning around soon for this defense to reach its ceiling.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Trent Brown Suffers Knee Injury, Won't Return in Primetime Matchup
Watch: Joe Burrow Hits Ja'Marr Chase On Deep Opening Drive Touchdown Against Commanders
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
Look: Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels Chat Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown
Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast