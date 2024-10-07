Look: Bengals Make Dubious NFL History Amidst Joe Burrow's Elite Start To Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have stumbled out of the starting gates this season and wasted an amazing run from Joe Burrow in the process.
According to Tony Holzman-Escareno, Burrow has the highest completion pct (72.3) and passer rating (113.6) by a QB to start on a team to begin a season 1-4 or worse since 1950. He just lost arguably the best game he's ever played after tossing a career-high five touchdowns in the 41-38 defeat to Baltimore.
It's been an abject failure all around Burrow, especially on defense (and special teams against the Ravens). Burrow has completed 75% of his passes (81-of-108) for 948 yards, 10 touchdownsand two interceptions in the past three games. He's also second in ESPN's QBR metric this season behind Buffalo's Josh Allen (73.7 QBR).
Cincinnati is running out of time to turn things around as they try to join a rare group of teams to make the playoffs after a 1-4 start.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Attending Sunday's Bengals-Ravens Game
Bengals Elevate Cornerback Jalen Davis Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Set to Make Debut Against Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Waive Former Third Round Pick, Activate Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Focused on Fixing Issues Ahead of Crucial AFC North Matchup With Baltimore Ravens
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Trent Brown Suffers Knee Injury, Won't Return in Primetime Matchup
Watch: Joe Burrow Hits Ja'Marr Chase On Deep Opening Drive Touchdown Against Commanders
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
Look: Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels Chat Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast