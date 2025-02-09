Look: Bleacher Report Ponders Blockbuster Tee Higgins Trade For Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez
CINCINNATI — The NBA's shocking Luka Doncic trade had Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox ready to fire up the NFL trade machine—with an interesting swap between Cincinnati and New England.
He laid out a trade for cornerback Christian Gonzalez involving a franchise-tagged Tee Higgins straight up.
"The Rams aren't the only team with critical contract situations looming," Knox wrote. "The Cincinnati Bengals have two of them involving wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase, who has been extension-eligible since last offseason, is likely to top Justin Jefferson's market-leading deal worth $35 million annually. Higgins, who is an impending free agent and played on the franchise tag in 2024, might not be far behind, financially.
"Sign-and-trade deals are common in the NBA. They're less common in the NFL, though tag-and-trade agreements do occur. Last offseason, for example, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and pass-rusher Brian Burns were both traded after first receiving the franchise tag."
The Patriots would probably want more than just Higgins for arguably their best defensive player, who is still on a rookie deal over the next two seasons.
It's a fun idea nonetheless.
