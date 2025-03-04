Look: J.J. Watt to Bengals Possibility Officially Ends
CINCINNATI — J.J. Watt will not be making an NFL return to play for the Bengals this fall.
Watt is a part owner of the Burnley English soccer club and his goalkeeper, James Trafford, wanted him on the Bengals.
The former NFL All-Pro defensive end and three-time Defensive Player of the Year joked about the possibility of ending his retirement and playing for Cincinnati if the Burnley goalkeeper held up his end of a bet to not allow any goals for the rest of the English League Championship season.
Burnley gave up its first goal in league play since Dec. 17 on Tuesday in a match against Cardiff City with Trafford in the net. Watt won't be coming back to the NFL anytime soon, but he sure did bring plenty of fun headlines to his soccer club.
