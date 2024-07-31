Lou Anarumo Gives Early Thoughts on Bengals New Secondary: 'All Those Guys Are Gonna Play'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals secondary is going through multiple changes as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo dove into the cornerback battle during the early days of training camp.
The players behind Cam Taylor-Britt (who returned to practice Tuesday) will get their chances this season.
"I think ultimately, all those guys are gonna play," Anarumo said about the other cornerbacks like Dax Hill and DJ Turner II. "We're always going to use a bunch of corners in the number of different schemes that we use. So I think right now they're both having good camps. So just keep getting better. Keep stringing those days together and we're pleased with both of them."
One thing is certain, the coordinator is glad to see the pads come on to build some stronger evaluations of his players.
"It was a good day for us," Anarumo said. "And I thought the offense did a good job as well. So it's good competition. And that was something that we are preaching this year like always, but I thought it showed up today."
