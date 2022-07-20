Madden 23 Ratings: Jessie Bates Lands Spot Among Top-10 Safeties
CINCINNATI — Running back and Safety ratings just dropped from the team behind Madden 23. Jessie Bates (90 overall) checked in with tie for the sixth-best rating among safeties.
The Bengals' star playmaker on defense is neck-and-neck with Harrison Smith, Jamal Adams, and Jordan Poyer.
Down the rest of the Bengals' roster, Von Bell checked in with an 82 overall, followed by Daxton Hill (75 overall), Michael Thomas (71 overall), Tycen Anderson (65 overall), Trayvon Henderson (63 overall), and Brandon Wilson (62 overall).
Bell is tied for 21st among all safeties and cements the Bengals' back end as one of the best in the NFL, pending Jessie Bates's decision on playing this season.
Click here for the rest of the Bengals Madden ratings so far: Edge/LB, WR, RB.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Dan Orlovsky: Ja'Marr Chase 'Needs to be in' Madden 23 Top-10 Wide Receivers
Madden 23 Ratings: Trey Hendrickson Lone Bengal Ranked Among Top-40 LBs/DEs
Tom Brady, Ja'Marr Chase React to Madden 23 Pass-Catcher Ratings
James Palmer: Jessie Bates 'Most Important' Bengal After Joe Burrow
Madden 23 Ratings: Ja'Marr Chase Narrowly Cracks Top-25 Among Pass-Catchers
Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip Offseason Workouts
Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp
Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season
Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers
NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback
NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals
Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp
Read More
Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift
Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276
Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List
Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid
Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers
Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract
Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People
Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow
Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL
Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition
Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"
Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast