Madden 25 Ratings Revealed For Bengals Tight Ends/Cornerbacks

Cincinnati is a little over a month away from the start of the season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) catches a pass during an interception drill at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) catches a pass during an interception drill at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals tight ends and cornerbacks got their Madden 25 ratings on Thursday as the numbers keep rolling out.

Among tight ends, Mike Gesicki paced the group at 78 overall. Check out the rest of the numbers:

Gesicki - 78 overall

Drew Sample - 68 overall

Erick All Jr. - 67 overall

Tanner Hudson - 67 overall

Tanner McLachlan - 64 overall

Cal Adomitis - 40 overall

On the CB side, Mike Hilton was the top-rated player (80 overall). Check out those full numbers below:

Mike Hilton - 80 overall


Cam Taylor-Britt - 79 overall


DJ Turner II - 75 overall


Josh Newton - 69 overall


D.J. Ivey - 65 overall


Allan George - 64 overall


Jalen Davis - 63 overall

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

