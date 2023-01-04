CINCINNATI — ESPN's Bart Scott is catching a lot of flack for his comments about Tee Higgins's contact with Damar Hamlin before the safety suffered cardiac arrest.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was one of the miffed parties, calling out Scott on Tuesday night.

"Yoo are we serious?!!? Why do we let some people speak on tv?! This was a freak incident but putting fault on another player is wild!" Parsons tweeted about Scott questioning the legality of Higgins' hit. "They should make some of these guys go over lines or something or not even give them a seat at the table! Like does not even consider how Tee Huggins feels before airing some bull shut like that! That traumatic event he just went through! I swear some of these tv guys have too much egos on these stages we give them!"

Scott claimed on First Take that “Right before the tackle, he (Higgins) lowers his helmet, and he kind of throws his body into his (Hamlin’s) chest.”

For more on the criticism, click here.

The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game, and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $5.5 million in donations. Click here to support.

