The First Things First host is talking a big game about his Chiefs.

CINCINNATI — Fox Sports personality and avid Chiefs fan Nick Wright isn't buying the Bengals' depth heading into the AFC Championship game.

The First Things First host doesn't think the Bengals have proven they can win at Arrowhead Stadium, despite winning the 2022 AFC Championship Game there.

"I think those three guys are so exceptional that they are here despite the fact they don't have a lot of other great players on the team," Wright said about Joe Burrow, Lou Anarumo, Ja'Marr Chase. "The Eagles. Yes, they have that, but they also have Devonta Smith, the best offensive line arguably in football. We know how many players that the Niners have. The Chiefs have Andy Reid and the greatest quarterback ever."

"I think the greatness of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Lou Anarumo is it's carried the Bengals to this point, and they're not coming into Kansas City and winning. You know better than that Greg Jennings."

"They haven't done that before," Jennings said sarcastically.

"One time," Wright quipped. "you know, as (Kevin) Wildes would say, 'do it and regulation.' That's Wildes's take."

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

-----

