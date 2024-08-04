Orlando Brown Jr. Reveals How Joe Burrow's Opened Up Entering This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is opening up to his teammates more this training camp. Left tackle Orlando Brown Brown dove into how with Kay Adams.
"How much more open he is with dialect or communication making a silly comment in a team meeting or something like that," Brown said. "Being yourself and that's our leader. That's our captain, our El Chapo, whatever you want to call it. That's our guy."
Cincinnati is hoping for a full, healthy season from Joe Burrow.
"He got a lot of time to think and you have a lot of time to yourself and with your loved ones I would imagine even more," Brown said about Burrow and his wrist recovery. "So just I think man through time and and just understanding he's opened up even more."
Brown is excited to keep protecting Burrow as he enters his second season with the quarterback.
