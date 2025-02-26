'Something We're Working Through' - Zac Taylor, Bengals Want to Keep Mike Gesicki
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin heaped praise on Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki as he enters free agency following a nice season on his one-year contract.
Joe Burrow has made it clear he wants Gesicki back as the first cycling-receiving tight end to return to the team in recent years. Taylor and Tobin would like to retain him as well.
"Mike had a tremendous role for us last year," Taylor noted on Tuesday. "I think especially as the season evolved and we got to know him better. We were able to use him in a way that best utilized his skills. He and Joe have a great relationship, very productive for us, a really good matchup for us, especially as the year went on. So really high in Mike Gesicki, and again, that's something we're working through to make sure he's still in the fold."
The veteran tight end's earned a nice raise on a one-year, $2.5 million deal and should be highly sought after in a weak tight end class during free agency.
"We've been pretty good at bringing tight ends in and having them have successful seasons," Tobin noted. "Mike was fantastic for us. I think Mike's a priority guy for us. I think he fits with us. I think he found out he fits with us. Tight ends tend to fit with us.
"We got Joe Burrow and we value them in our game plans and how we structure our offense, and Mike was a great fit. And to Mike's credit, he came in, bought in, learned quickly, and fit right in. And so it's a great match. I'd love to have Mike Gesicki back, and we're going to work to try to do that, and we'll see if it can happen."
Gesicki caught 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns this past season.
